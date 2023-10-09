Alarming admission by Crystal Palace star who wants to re-join club where he has unfinished business

Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard has revealed he is still dreaming of a return to Paris Saint-Germain.

Edouard joined Palace from Celtic in 2021, but – despite years of links with a move south of the border – has taken time to adapt to the Premier League. In his first season, he scored six top-flight goals; in his second, he got five. However, he is on course for his best Palace season yet, having scored four league goals already this term from just seven games.

Palace have Edouard under contract until the end of next season, which means they will have to address his future at some stage in 2024.

Now, the 25-year-old has confessed that his dream destination would be PSG, where he previously developed in the youth ranks and for the B team.

“I have always kept this link with PSG,” Edouard admitted to Telefoot. “When I started football, my dream was to play for PSG, and to score at the Parc des Princes… Why not one day?”

Whether the interest is mutual, though, remains to be seen, while it is not clear when Edouard might have that kind of transfer in mind for.

For now, he will have to keep focusing on his fortunes with Palace, although another topic on his radar could be aiming for a call-up by the France national team.

IN FOCUS – Premier League’s best finishers 23/24: Edouard in 8th place

On the subject of international duty, the former France under-21 star said: “It’s something big. Playing for the France A team is one of my goals.”

Edouard has been Palace’s top scorer so far this season, but he would presumably have to maintain it for a sustained period of time to earn attention from one of the most competitive international squads in the world.

Competition tough in PSG and France frontlines

For the current international break, Didier Deschamps has selected strikers such as Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani.

Mbappe and Kolo Muani also happen to be two players Edouard would be competing with if he was to immediately get his wish of joining PSG.

For the time being, Edouard is better off at Palace, where – if he keeps up his current form – he can build more momentum as a regular starter. But it is understandable why he might want to prove a point in Paris at some point.

It would also allow him to participate in the Champions League, something which would ordinarily be out of reach for Palace.

READ MORE: Newcastle transfers: Eddie Howe told winter target would be ‘great signing’ from Crystal Palace but twin reasons cloud mid-season move