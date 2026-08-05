Crystal Palace plotting move for £15.4m-rated Senegalese defensive boss

Crystal Palace are keeping a close eye on Nice star Antoine Mendy as the Premier League side assess defensive reinforcements this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The 22-year-old Senegalese international, capable of operating at right-back or centre-back, has impressed with his athleticism, physical presence and versatility – qualities particularly suited to the demands of English football.

Sources have confirmed that contact has been made with his agents.

Palace have been following Mendy’s progress for a while and view him as a player with significant potential for further development.

The Marseille-born defender has established himself as a regular at Nice and recently started in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, raising his profile considerably.

Interest is not limited to south London. Serie A clubs Fiorentina and Udinese have already made initial enquiries about the player, while Ligue 1 rivals AS Monaco have also placed him on their shortlist.

Nice, who are looking to strengthen their finances, are understood to be open offers for the defender, who is under contract until June 2028.

Crystal Palace must move decisively to sign Ligue 1 star

Nice are seeking in the region of €18million (£15.4m / $20.8m) to begin negotiations for Mendy, a figure above his current estimated market value of around €10million ($8.6m / $11.5m). Interested clubs are well aware of this.

With nearly 100 senior appearances already under his belt, Mendy represents a valuable asset for Nice.

However, the growing attention from Italy, England and France will test their resolve to keep him.

Mendy joined Nice’s youth ranks and broke into the first team in 2022. His ability to play across the back line has made him an increasingly reliable option, and his recent international form has only added to the interest.

While no formal bids have yet been lodged, the situation remains fluid as clubs weigh up their options ahead of the new season.

Whether Palace move decisively or the Italian and French sides push harder remains to be seen.

Mendy’s combination of youth, physical attributes and proven consistency at Ligue 1 level ensures he will continue to attract attention in the weeks ahead.