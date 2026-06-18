Arne Engels is getting closer to leaving Celtic, with TEAMtalk understanding that Crystal Palace are now pushing to get a deal done, as Liverpool plot a big-money move for Adam Wharton.

Engles, 22, signed by Celtic from Augsburg for a club-record £11 million in 2024, has flourished in Glasgow, playing a pivotal role in domestic success with his dynamic box-to-box style, technical flair, and eye for goal.

The four-time capped Belgian international notched seven goals and eight assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for Celtic this season, playing a vital role in the club lifting the Scottish Premiership title.

Contracted until 2028, Engels recently switched to the DWMA football agency, signalling his desire for a new challenge at a higher level.

Celtic, while reluctant to lose a key asset, are open to substantial bids, with valuations hovering around or above £25million amid the strong interest.

Nottingham Forest remain keen, having seen multiple bids – including a £25 million offer – rejected in January as they prepare for the potential mega-money departure of Elliot Anderson.

However, Crystal Palace have now entered the fray as serious contenders, and are pushing hard to convince Engles to join them this summer.

Engles he has now become a priority target for the Eagles. Fulham and Sunderland add further English interest, with Premier League suitors admiring his energy and versatility in central midfield.

READ MORE – Crystal Palace star ‘eager’ to join Liverpool as Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘agents’ meetings for ‘real deal’

Crystal Palace ramp up Engels move as Serie A giants circle

In Serie A, AC Milan have shown concrete interest in Engels, monitoring the situation closely without a formal bid yet submitted. Roma, Lazio, and Napoli have also made contact and registered their interest.

Additional suitors from Germany, including Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, offer a potential return to familiar territory, though Premier League and Italian options are currently more likely.

A high-profile move would represent a significant career step for Engles.

Celtic’s strong negotiating position means any departure would likely command a healthy profit, allowing reinvestment in the squad.

Whether he moves to the Premier League, Bundesliga, or Serie A, the 22-year-old stands poised for a major breakthrough this summer.

Sources state that Palace are ‘pushing hard’ and hoping to get ahead in the race for his signature, the next week is likely to be very important in the future of the Celtic man.

The Eagles’ pursuit of Engels comes amid uncertainty surrounding star midfielder Adam Wharton, who Liverpool are considering a big-money move for this summer.

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