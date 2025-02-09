Atletico Madrid are interested in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and the Eagles could be forced to listen to offers for him this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The 27-year-old has been in superb form again this season, notching 10 Premier League goals so far and capturing the attention of several top sides across Europe.

Mateta also scored 16 league goals last season, showing his recent form isn’t a flash in the pan. Palace want to keep hold of the striker, but he’s only under contract until 2026, which puts them in a difficult situation.

If the French international doesn’t sign a contract extension in the coming months, this summer will be the club’s last chance to get a decent transfer fee for his services.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Atletico Madrid have shortlisted Mateta as Diego Simeone looks to strengthen his forward options for next season. Antoine Griezmann is 33 years old now and Simeone is looking at potential replacements.

As we reported in January, the Spanish giants are also interested in striker Fabio Silva, who is thriving with Las Palmas, on loan from Wolves.

Sources state that Mateta and Silva are at the top of Atletico’s wish list for the summer, but they face competition for Mateta in particular.

READ MORE: Carragher predicts Liverpool will SELL €70m star and should sign controversial Prem star as upgrade

Atletico Madrid face competition for Mateta – sources

Palace are yet to put a price tag on Mateta as they hope to convince him to sign a new contract, but they will be forced to listen to offers if he doesn’t pen an extension.

TEAMtalk understands that there will be strong competition for the striker, with several Premier League and European clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

Palace hope that the high level of interest in Mateta will help drive up his price, with Manchester United being one club to have been linked recently.

Bringing in a suitable replacement for Griezmann will be far from straightforward, however, as the French forward has been one of the best players in Atletico’s history.

In fact, Griezmann is the club’s all-time highest scorer, with an incredible 196 goals in 423 appearances across all competitions.

Griezmann is still doing the business for Atletico with eight LaLiga goals so far this term, but like Mateta, his contract expires in 2026 and reports suggest he’s ready for a new challenge elsewhere.

Clubs from Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League have shown interest in Griezmann in the past and are expected to be there for him this summer.

DON’T MISS: Stay or go? The 12 Everton stars who could leave assessed as Moyes mulls over fates