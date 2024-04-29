Crystal Palace battling to keep star player as Tottenham join Man Utd in transfer tussle

Crystal Palace are at the beginning of an exciting new era under new manager Oliver Glasner and keeping hold of their best players will be key.

The Eagles want to turn the club into an attractive place for some hot prospects as they aim to rise up the Premier League table towards the European places.

Glasner has his side playing great football and Palace fan favourite Eberechi Eze has been integral to their success which has seen them pick up 10 points from their last four league matches.

However, TEAMtalk sources state that Palace’s chances of retaining the England international beyond this season are increasingly slim as their Premier League rivals prepare summer bids for him.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Eze recently but we understand that Tottenham are firmly in the race for his signature.

Glasner could also lose Michael Olise this summer, who is a target for Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool, per reports.

Tottenham tipped to move for Eberechi Eze

Eze is considered to be one of the most technically-gifted players in the Premier League and many would have expected him to leave in the previous two windows.

However, Palace managed to tie him down to a new long-term contract in November last year which halted any potential moves in the January market.

Tottenham are ready to back Ange Postecoglou in the summer and TEAMtalk understands Spurs are huge fans for the attacking midfielder and some sources expect them to bid for him in the upcoming window.

Eze is one of Palace’s highest earners taking home almost £5 million per year, and this wage was earned on merit after establishing himself as one of the Prem’s best players and he was keen to have a similar contract to other players at his level.

His new contract – which is valid until 2027 – is not expected to keep him at Selhurst Park for its duration, but rather acts as security for the Eagles who will only allow him to move for a big fee.

There is no doubt Palace can not fight with the big boys of the Premier League financially and Spurs would be able to offer Eze much more in terms of a base salary.

There is also the attraction of European football at Tottenham for Eze and the fact they are in London is a big bonus with the player keen to stay in the capital.

