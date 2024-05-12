Bayern Munich plot incredible £60m raid for midfielder who’s only played 15 Premier League games

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to raid the Premier League again for a player who only moved to England’s top flight in the January transfer window and has made just 15 appearances for his new club.

Crystal Palace sensation Adam Wharton is the player in question, with the midfielder only moving to Selhurst Park in an £18million deal from Blackburn Rovers at the turn of the year.

There was no easing into the Premier League for the talented 20-year-old, who has made 15 straight appearances for Oliver Glasner’s in-form side notching three assists in the process.

His form has seemingly not gone un-noticed, with The Sun reporting Bayern’s interest in bringing Wharton to Munich to provide more ammunition for Harry Kane.

DON’T MISS: Seven Bayern stars who could leave after a trophyless season: Liverpool linked winger, Man Utd, City targets, Harry Kane?!

The Bavarian giants are also set for a busy summer as they look to replace coach Thomas Tuchel while squad improvements also need to be made after a trophyless campaign in which Bayer Leverkusen romped to the Bundesliga title.

Bayern have, however, been impressed with Kane’s remarkable haul of 44 goals in 45 games and also the impact fellow Englishman Eric Dier has made during his loan stint in Munich.

Indeed, soon-to-be free agent Dier will join Bayern on a permanent basis in the summer after activating a clause in his contract over the number of games he played for the German giants.

Bayern willing to spend big on Wharton

And now The Sun reports that Bayern believe a bid of around £60m could tempt Palace into a sale for a player who is contracted until 2029.

Everton’s £50m-rated Amadou Onana is also a top target but Bayern are convinced Wharton represents slightly better value for money.

Speaking about the player following the impressive 4-0 win over Manchester United, Glasner was clearly impressed with the midfielder.

He said: “It shows his mentality and character that a 20-year-old guy talks to JP Mateta, but also on the other side that JP is listening to him. This is the environment that I really like as a manager.”

The midfielder cooled suggestions he might have played himself into Euro 2024 contention with England, though, adding. “It’s obviously great to be mentioned within that. If it happens, it happens. It would be great. But at the same time, I’m not expecting anything. I’m just enjoying my football at Palace.”

Bayern are back in action on Sunday when then will be searching for all three points against Wolfsburg to take them back into second in the table.

The match will be Tuchel’s final home game in charge before he leaves at the end of the campaign, and when asked whether it will be emotional, he responded: “I don’t know.”

READ MORE: Crystal Palace EXCLUSIVE: Striker set to depart after being put up for sale

Tuchel just wants his side to end the season in the best possible fashion, adding: “I’m in favour of pushing. We don’t want to let ourselves drift in the next few days and want to keep our emotions high.

“I’ve had a lot of requests for tickets from family and friends. I’m blocking it out and concentrating on the sport and what I can influence.”