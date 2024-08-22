Exclusive: Crystal Palace bid rejected for top target as Newcastle close in on Marc Guehi deal

Crystal Palace have seen their first bid for Tomas Araujo rejected

Crystal Palace have seen their opening bid for Benfica defender Tomas Araujo rejected by the Portuguese giants, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a top target for the Eagles as they look for defensive reinforcements before the close of the transfer window.

Palace are in the market for centre-backs with Joachim Andersen on the verge of a move to Fulham and Newcastle continuing to push for a deal for Marc Guehi.

Newcastle have seen four bids rejected for Guehi so far – the latest of which amounted to £65m including add-ons – and the Magpies haven’t given up hope of landing the England star.

Reports suggest that Newcastle are just £5m short of securing a deal for Guehi and the transfer is still likely before the close of the window.

Araujo is highly-regarded in Portugal having come through the ranks at Benfica and he enjoyed his breakthrough year at the Estadio da Luz last season.

He made 20 appearances in all competitions for Benfica last season and also featured for them in the Champions League.

However, the Portugal U21 international has not been able to earn a regular starting spot in the Benfica side, with Antonio Silva and Nicolas Otamendi ahead of him in the pecking order.

Araujo has started Benfica’s opening two games in Liga Portugal this season and TEAMtalk can confirm that they have knocked back Palace’s offer for the player.

Crystal Palace pursue deal for Maxence Lacroix

Araujo has four years to run on his contract at Benfica and it will take a sizeable offer for the Portuguese club to cash-in on the youth product.

He isn’t the only defender on Oliver Glasner’s shortlist though, with the manager keen to bring in two centre-backs if Guehi and Andersen both leave.

Andersen’s move to Fulham is now very advanced and barring any major twists, the £30m transfer will be officially announced this week.

As confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Palace have made an offer of £12m plus £2m in add-ons for Wolfsburg star Maxence Lacroix.

The Frenchman has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Wolfsburg. He ‘wants to leave’ and is keen to test himself in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is very well regarded in Germany. He made 31 appearances last season, scoring four goals and helping his team to eight clean sheets in the process.

Losing Guehi and Andersen in the same window would be a major blow for Palace but Araujo and Lacroix are two talented defenders and could prove to be excellent replacements.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah is also on the Eagles’ shortlist should they miss out on one of the duo.

Chalobah has been made available for £25m by the Blues and Newcastle are keeping tabs on his situation in case they’re unable to sign Guehi.

