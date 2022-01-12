Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace have been handed a blow after striker target Borja Mayoral reportedly agreed to move elsewhere.

Mayoral, 24, came through the ranks at Real Madrid and is still on the books there. However, he has been on loan at Roma since October 2020.

The Spaniard did well in his first Serie A campaign, hitting 10 goals in 31 outings. He added to that tally with seven strikes in the Europa League as Roma reached the last four.

However, Mayoral has been out of favour ever since Jose Mourinho’s arrival in the summer. The goalscorer has only managed five league appearances this season, with England striker Tammy Abraham ahead of him in the pecking order.

Crystal Palace have been keeping tabs on Mayoral’s situation as they look to improve Vieira’s attacking options.

But reports claim he will complete a loan move back to La Liga this month. According to Football Insider, Mayoral ‘has hit heart set’ on a transfer to Getafe, who sit 17th in the Spanish top flight.

Getafe are confident of securing his services following a recent breakthrough in talks with his parent club Real Madrid.

Spanish outlet AS weigh in by claiming the transfer is already ‘agreed’.

Mayoral’s contract at the Bernabeu expires in 2023. Getafe could snap him up on a free transfer then if he impresses over the next few months.

The switch means Palace will likely step up their pursuit of Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah.

According to The Times, the Eagles have entered transfer talks with the Gunners. Nketiah could move for a cut-price fee as he is in the final six months of his Arsenal contract.

Mayoral off the list, as Juventus man joins it

Palace have joined the race for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, according to a report.

The Welshman swapped Arsenal for the Bianconeri in July 2019, going on to win several trophies in Italy.

But Juve boss Max Allegri recently confirmed the 31-year-old is planning to move on. Aston Villa are in the mix to sign him, as are Everton.

Sport Witness, who cite reports in Italy, claim Vieira is eager for Palace to join the hunt. He has apparently made a call to Juve in an attempt to convince them over a deal.

Vieira and Ramsey both have links with Arsenal, which could put Palace in pole position to agree a transfer.

