Chris Richards due for medical as Crystal Palace agree transfer package €5m lower than Bayern Munich wanted

Crystal Palace have had a bid accepted for Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards, with whom an agreement over personal terms is already in place.

Richards has emerged as one of Crystal Palace’s main targets in recent weeks. They want to strengthen at centre-back, where they have mainly relied on Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen, with James Tomkins as a backup.

Optimism has been growing in their pursuit of Richards, who does not have a major place in Bayern Munich’s plans. Indeed, he was on loan at Hoffenheim for most of the past 18 months.

Furthermore, the signing of Matthijs de Ligt has pushed Richards further down the pecking order in Munich. Hence, Crystal Palace have spotted an opportunity to add him to their own ranks.

As reported by the BBC, the Eagles have now reached an agreement with Bayern to sign Richards for €10m (£8.5m) plus €3m (£2.6m) in add-ons. Hence, the total package could come to around £11m.

Things have developed further, with The Athletic since confirming Richards is due to take a medical in London.

Palace already have an agreement with Richards for personal terms. The American defender was wanted by Hoffenheim permanently, while there was competition from other Bundesliga clubs, but he has selected Selhurst Park as his next destination.

Therefore, should nothing get flagged up in his medical, he could become the fourth signing of Palace’s summer. They have already added Sam Johnstone, Malcolm Ebiowei and Cheick Doucoure to Patrick Vieira’s squad.

Vieira has held talks with Richards about what his role will be at Palace. It seems to have done the trick in convincing the 22-year-old to join them – and now Bayern have been persuaded to let him go as well.

According to The Athletic, the Bundesliga champions were hoping for a final figure closer to €18m (£15.4m). But they are having to compromise with the €13m agreement now in place.

Chris Richards can offer Crystal Palace useful defensive depth

Before the season gets underway, Palace still have friendlies against Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers and Montpellier on the agenda. Perhaps Richards could make his bow in one of them.

Palace had a decent defensive record during the 2021-22 season. In fact, they conceded fewer goals in the Premier League than Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham – all of whom qualified for Europe.

But it was clear they required another option for depth. The fact that Richards can play anywhere across the backline – not just in the middle – could also be beneficial.

Soon, he should be unveiled as a new Palace player, ready for his first experience of Premier League football.

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