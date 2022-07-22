Crystal Palace have reportedly completed the signing of Bayern Munich full-back Chris Richards, with the agreement soon to be announced.

Palace have already been somewhat active in the summer transfer window. They have as yet completed the signings of three players: Sam Johnstone, Malcolm Ebiowei and Cheick Doucoure.

The Eagles look to be covering most bases with their additions. They have snagged a goalkeeper, a midfielder and a winger so far, and bringing in Richards means they will be even more well covered.

The American, who is soon to officially become Palace’s fourth summer signing, is a centre-back who can also play right-back. He is an ideal signing for Palace, given the two right-backs in the squad, Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne, are over the age of 30.

He will also make for apt cover for the preferred central partnership of Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi.

Richards has been a target of Patrick Vieira’s for some time, and was reported as a such in early June.

Palace have been in negotiation with Bayern Munich, and reportedly came to an agreement which could total £11million. That fee was lower than what Bayern wanted to make, so seems good business from Palace.

Now, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that Palace have completed the deal, following medical tests.

The full agreement will reportedly be announced in due course, and could apparently rise to as much as £17million with add-ons.

Chris Richards a smart addition for Palace

The signing of Richards seems a good one for Palace for a number of reasons. Firstly, his versatility is massive bonus, given he can play both in the centre and on the right of the defence.

He is only 22 years old, too, so he should have a long career ahead of him, and Palace will hope he thrives with them. He is already an international player with the USA, highlighting his quality.

Palace seem to be heading in the right direction with their additions this summer. They will be looking to build on their 12th-placed finish last season.

Whether or not the new additions are enough to make the jump into the top half of the table remains to be seen. Richards, among others, seems a good signing at the moment.