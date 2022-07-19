Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the German giants are in talks with Crystal Palace over the transfer of Chris Richards.

The USA international originally moved to Europe in July 2018 by joining Bayern on loan. The Bavarians made the transfer permanent six months later by paying FC Dallas £990k for the central defender.

Richards began his spell at Bayern playing in their U19s. He then moved up to their second team before joining up with the senior squad in July 2020.

Richards has spent the last 18 months on loan at Hoffenheim. Last season he made 23 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, helping them finish ninth in the table and reach the DFB-Pokal round of 16.

The 22-year-old is now back at the Allianz Arena. However, he might end up moving away from the club this summer.

Reports in Germany claim Crystal Palace are in discussions with Bayern over his potential switch to Selhurst Park.

And Salihamidzic has now confirmed the two clubs to be in talks. When asked about the situation, he told Bild (via Sport Witness): “We’re holding talks.”

German journalist Florian Plettenberg gives his take on the negotiations. He claims there is already a verbal agreement in place between Richards and Palace, which means sorting a contract shouldn’t be an issue.

Chris Richards open to Palace switch

Richards want to join them too, which makes a transfer likely. Hoffenheim may cause a problem, although they are not in the picture currently.

The only hurdle Palace need to get over now is sorting out a deal with Bayern. They will have to pay a decent fee for him as his contract in Germany runs until June 2025. transfermarkt value the six-cap international at £6.75million, although whether Bayern will ask for this sum is unclear.

Patrick Vieira already has Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen as his first-choice centre-back pairing. They put in some impressive performances last season as the Eagles finished 12th in the Premier League.

But bringing Richards into the squad would give Vieira an extra option for cup matches and in case Guehi or Andersen get injured.

Vieira also has James Tomkins and Nathan Ferguson in his squad. But Tomkins is coming towards the end of his career and Ferguson lacks experience, so it would be good for Palace to get a proven top-flight player, such as Richards, to join.