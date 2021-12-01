Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace will need to beat off Brentford and Watford if they want to land Rangers ace Joe Aribo, according to a report.

The central midfielder is one of the top stars in the Scottish Premiership, having made 25 appearances during Rangers’ Invincibles campaign. Aribo’s influence is only growing and he is already on four goals from 14 matches this term.

That includes strikes in consecutive wins against Ross County and Livingston.

The Nigeria international, who has won 12 caps so far, seems destined to complete a big move to the Premier League.

Aribo’s versatility makes him an attractive proposition – he can play anywhere in midfield, as well as on the right wing. The star has even filled in at left-back on occasion.

Palace became the first English side to declare their interest on October 19. But according to the Daily Mail, they are not alone in the transfer hunt.

Brentford and Watford are now keeping tabs on Aribo. That could set up an exciting pursuit amid the player’s contract wrangle.

Edinson Cavani wants a move to Barcelona Edinson Cavani is reportedly keen on playing under Xavi at Barcelona, and would be willing to leave Manchester United in January, with more updates on Amadou Haidara and Donny van de Beek.

He is now in the final 18 months of his deal at Ibrox. Should Rangers fail to sort out fresh terms, then they will have to sell next summer to get a decent transfer fee.

It means the race is on to tie down Aribo’s long-term future and keep him from the clutches of the Premier League trio.

Aribo is not the only Rangers man being eyed by teams south of the border. Aston Villa are hopeful of landing Glen Kamara and Borna Barisic, thanks to Steven Gerrard’s arrival in the West Midlands.

Palace have offer ‘ready’ for Serie A forward

Meanwhile, Sport Witness, citing reports in the Italian press, claim Palace are readying an offer for Borja Mayoral.

The striker is partway through a two-year loan at Roma from Real Madrid. However, he has little chance of replacing Tammy Abraham in Jose Mourinho’s starting lineup.

Mourinho veto’d a Palace move for Mayoral earlier this year, but his stance has changed. The Eagles could bring him to England in January by parting with €10m (£8.4m). They reportedly have that money ‘on the table’ and ready to go.

A transfer would be complex, however. Roma would have to terminate the player’s loan before Palace are able to sign him from Madrid.

Player Ratings: Raphinha shows mettle as Leeds snatch late Palace win, though problem position emerges