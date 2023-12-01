Crystal Palace set aside bumper summer budget as January signing plan revealed

Crystal Palace are focusing on next summer’s transfer window and as a result are unlikely to make permanent signings in the winter window, TEAMtalk has learned.

Palace are looking for loan business in January, which will allow them to set aside a bumper transfer kitty for new beginnings under a new manager next summer.

Roy Hodgson’s contract expires at the end of this season and the plan is for a new boss to be given funds to invest in the next era at Selhurst Park.

These are testing times for Hodgson though, as his squad has been hit by injuries to key players and the Eagles face a difficult period of fixtures as we head towards the new year.

Yet the current plan is for Cheick Doucoure, who will miss the rest of the campaign with an Achilles injury, to be replaced by a midfield loanee.

Also, as the club also go in pursuit of a new source of goals, a striker will also ideally be brought in on a temporary basis.

The club are confident they are not going to become embroiled in a relegation battle this season – currently sitting ten points clear of the bottom three.

It is with that in mind that there has been a general consensus within the club that they push back any spending until the end of the season.

There are permutations that could impact Palace having a change of heart on whether they can stick to that plan, though.

A results crisis could force owner Steve Parish to reconsider his stance to stick with 76-year-old Hodgson. Sources say he is determined to remain loyal but with games against Liverpool, Man City, Brighton, Chelsea and Arsenal all on the horizon their thin squad is going to be tested and a bad run could bring increased pressure.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Man Utd, Chelsea given Marc Guehi hope as Crystal Palace reach major decision

Palace eye up Cooper as Hodgson replacement

Palace are admirers of Steve Cooper and if Nottingham Forest were to suddenly change manager, which they are currently playing down, that could also be a scenario which makes Palace think again about their situation in the dugout.

But for now Palace are adamant that Hodgson is staying and that loan business is the best way to get them through the rest of this season. Palace have a particular eye on the French and German market as they seek January recruits.

It is felt the club would be best saving cash until the summer window to get good value for money and also back whoever is going to succeed Hodgson when his contract runs out.

Palace are also investing heavily in their stadium, which is an important factor to consider too in why they will not push the boat out this winter.

DON’T MISS: Exclusive: Werner ‘apprehensive’ about Premier League return with West Ham, Palace, Fulham dealt blow