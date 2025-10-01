Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Flamengo forward Wallace Yan, TEAMtalk understands, though they face competition from multiple clubs across Europe.

In the vibrant world of Brazilian football, few talents are shining as brightly as the 20-year-old striker, who has caught the eye of several top clubs.

Crystal Palace are currently leading the charge in what could become a heated transfer battle.

TEAMtalk sources close to the situation reveal that Yan’s explosive performances for Flamengo have positioned him as one of South America’s most promising prospects, blending raw speed, technical flair, and clinical finishing that belies his age.

Yan has notched eight goals and four assists in 31 appearances in the 2025 seasona nd his form has not gone unnoticed. Along with several Premier League sides, Portuguese giants Benfica and Porto are monitoring his progress closely, eager to bolster their squads with fresh talent from across the Atlantic.

Additionally, several Bundesliga clubs have joined the scouting fray, underscoring Yan’s growing reputation on the international stage.

Yan’s ability to influence games – whether through goals, assists, or tireless pressing – has made him a standout in Flamengo’s attack, contributing significantly to their domestic campaigns.

Crystal Palace eye move for Brazilian sensation

Crystal Palace’s interest aligns with a broader strategy among mid-tier Premier League sides to intensify scouting efforts in Brazil and Argentina.

By targeting emerging stars like Yan early, these clubs aim to secure bargains before heavyweight teams such as Manchester City or Liverpool swoop in.

Palace, in particular, has ramped up its South American focus under manager Oliver Glasner, seeking players who can inject dynamism into their forward line amid a competitive season.

Contractually, Yan is tied to Flamengo until 2027, but he’s entering the crucial final 18 months of his deal – a period when clubs often decide to extend or cash in on assets.

Flamengo faces a dilemma: lock down their prodigy with a new contract or capitalize on his rising market value. Insiders suggest a summer transfer window in 2026 could be pivotal, with potential suitors preparing bids that reflect his potential to become a world-class forward.

As the 2025/26 season unfolds, Yan’s trajectory will be one to watch. If his form continues, a move to Europe seems inevitable, potentially transforming him from a Flamengo hero into a global sensation.

For now, the speculation adds an extra layer of excitement to his every touch on the pitch.

Who is Wallace Yan?

By Samuel Bannister

It was only as recently as 2022 that Wallace Yan joined Flamengo, initially as an U20 player, but he is beginning to establish himself with one of Brazil’s heavyweights.

He was the top scorer of the U20 Copa Libertadores in 2024, which Flamengo won. A couple of months prior, he had made his first-team debut.

His league debut in Brazil’s Serie A followed in September 2024 and at the time of writing, Wallace Yan has seven goals and four assists from 28 games to his name for Flamengo.

Those figures are impressive enough at his age, but when you consider he’s only started three of those games, you get the sense he has more potential ready to be unleashed.

Flamengo boss Filipe Luis – the former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea left-back – believes Wallace Yan’s qualities are best suited to a centre-forward role, but he can play on either wing as well.

His movement has been highlighted as a strength, with his attacking intent causing danger for opponents. And although he favours his right foot, he’s capable with his left too.

This whole process could have fallen before the first hurdle when he suffered a serious leg break as a youth player for Ferroviaria in 2021. However, he is now building up a positive reputation.

Whether he can go as far as his idol, Ronaldinho, is a big ask. But Wallace Yan is doing enough to turn the heads of European interested parties.

