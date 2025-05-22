Crystal Palace are maintaining a close watch on Strasbourg forward Emanuel Emegha as they prepare for potential movement in their attacking ranks, TEAMtalk understands.

As previously reported, Jean-Philippe Mateta is attracting serious attention from multiple clubs across Europe, and the Eagles are now laying the groundwork for a possible change up front.

Emegha, who has been on Palace’s radar for several months, is viewed as a top target should Mateta leave Selhurst Park this summer.

The 21-year-old Dutchman has caught the eye with an impressive campaign in Ligue 1, netting 14 goals and providing three assists in 27 appearances.

Known for his pace, physicality and clinical finishing, Emegha has emerged as one of the most intriguing attacking prospects in France.

Sources have indicated that Palace view Emegha as a player who could slot seamlessly into Oliver Glasner’s system.

While other European sides have been monitoring the situation, Palace are understood to be in the strongest position at this stage and are ready to step up their interest if they lose Mateta.

READ MORE: Sources: AC Milan, RB Leipzig battle for Bundesliga star after statistical masterclass

Crystal Palace at risk of losing Mateta despite FA Cup heroics

As TEAMtalk revealed on May 14, Inter and AC Milan have joined several clubs in the race to sign Mateta this summer. Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the French forward.

Luring Mateta away from Selhurst Park won’t be straightforward, however. Palace have qualified for the Europa League after winning the FA Cup, which could tempt the forward into staying for another season.

Palace are looking for replacements in case they lose Mateta. In any case, we understand that it would take a bid of at least €35m (£29.4m) for Oliver Glasner to consider a sale.

Interestingly, Strasbourg are believed to be open to offers in the region of €35m for Emegha, and a summer move could be on the cards if Palace choose to act decisively.

Emegha remains firmly on the Eagles’ shortlist as they look to stay one step ahead of the competition in what promises to be a busy transfer window.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Crystal Palace news

👉 Newcastle ‘ask for information’ on 18 G/A Croatia star, Crystal Palace also keen

👉 Man Utd enquiry for Guehi confirmed – but Champions League finalists burst into race

👉 Crystal Palace ace to run contract down and secure ‘dream move’ to Real Madrid or Barcelona – report