Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande is emerging as a prime target for Crystal Palace, TEAMtalk understands, but Chelsea could hijack their pursuit as they eye a record-breaking transfer.

Sources close to the negotiations regarding Diomande’s future have confirmed that Palace hold the 21-year-old Ivorian in high regard, viewing him as a cornerstone for their defensive rebuild.

Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park is hanging in the balance amid interest from Liverpool and others. With his contract expiring next summer, his exit seems to be a question of when, and not if, barring a shock twist.

Palace are wasting no time in lining up a successor, and we understand they could table a bid north of €50m (£44m / $58m) for Diomande in January. If they agree a €50m fee for Diomande, he would become their most expensive signing of all time, surpassing the £27m fee for Christian Benteke in 2016.

The Eagles had their advances rebuffed last summer when Sporting dug in their heels, but the London club’s persistence underscores their admiration for the 6ft3in powerhouse.

Diomande’s blend of aerial dominance, ball-playing poise, and relentless tackling has drawn comparisons to elite defenders like Virgil van Dijk in his prime. Since joining Sporting from Midtjylland in 2023 for €7.5 million, he has featured in over 100 matches, anchoring a backline that has conceded just 12 goals in 14 Primeira Liga games this season.

However, Palace are set to face competition from Chelsea in January.

Chelsea are big admirers of Sporting CP colossus

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea have reignited their long-standing interest in Diomande.

The Blues, perennial scouts of the defender, have made a flurry of enquiries across Portugal this week, gauging the feasibility of a 2026 swoop.

Under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea’s defence craves reinforcement, and Diomande’s versatility – capable of slotting into a back three or four – makes him an ideal fit.

Newcastle United have also been linked and still like him, but it’s the London duo driving the narrative.

Sporting, meanwhile, are countering with a lucrative contract extension, aiming to tie Diomande down until 2030 and ward off suitors. The Lions value him at around €55m, a figure that reflects his rapid ascent and international pedigree with Ivory Coast.

For Palace, landing Diomande could signal ambition beyond mere survival in the Premier League’s cutthroat mid-table. Chelsea’s pursuit, however, adds intrigue; their financial muscle could yet hijack the deal.

As the January window looms, Diomande’s decision will ripple through European football. Will he chase silverware at Stamford Bridge or embrace a starring role in South London? One thing’s certain: Sporting’s gem is destined for bigger stages.

