Oliver Glasner is set to be backed by Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window but may find it difficult to keep hold of their most important players, TEAMtalk understands.

The Eagles are thriving under Glasner and are pushing for a top-half finish in the Premier League and preparing for an FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa at Wembley.

Sources have stated that Palace are extremely pleased with Glasner’s performance and want to help him improve the squad further with new additions.

The biggest challenge, however, will be holding onto their key players. TEAMtalk understands that there will be serious interest in the likes of Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer.

Palace want to add quality and depth to their ranks but will have to pivot if key players are lost as they will need to replace them if they leave.

Guehi, 24, is the most likely departure and has been wanted by clubs for over a year, with Liverpool and Newcastle both keen to strike a deal as he enters the final year of his contract this summer.

There is no indication that the England centre-back will sign a new contract and he hopes to bow out of his Selhurst Park stint as an FA Cup-winning captain. Sources state that bids in the region of £65m will be considered for Guehi.

READ MORE: ‘Priority’ Chelsea summer signing named with Blues ‘out the running’ for Crystal Palace ace

Crystal Palace anticipate offers for key stars

Wharton, 21, is on the radar of Manchester City and Manchester United and has been one of the Premier League’s standout young talents since his move from Blackburn Rovers to Palace in January last year.

There have been tentative approaches for Wharton in recent weeks but TEAMtalk sources are adamant that Glasner is desperate to keep him, although that may prove difficult.

Wharton believes he has the quality to play at the highest level and that opportunity could arrive this summer. He is contracted until 2029, so the Eagles are in a strong negotiating position and will demand a big fee for his signature, with his price tag set at around £80m.

Eze and Mateta, meanwhile, have been shortlisted by clubs in England and around Europe. The duo are understood to be very happy with Palace, but are keen to play in the biggest European competitions.

Eze is valued at £60m while Mateta could be signed for around £40m this summer, per TEAMtalk sources.

Palace, meanwhile, have shortlisted some targets ahead of the summer window.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the London side remain admirers of winger Ernest Nuamah, who they held talks with in January.

Palace are poised reignite their interest in Nuamah. Lyon signed the 21-year-old for around £24m in the summer of 2024 but there is a possibility that he could leave the French side, although other Premier League sides, including Everton, are keeping tabs on him.

We understand that another Lyon star, Rayan Cherki, has also been looked at by Palace. The 21-year-old plays in a similar role to Nuamah but is more versatile in that he can play across the front three.

Sources have suggested that if Eze was to be sold this summer, Cherki would be considered a viable replacement, even if there are concerns about the player’s attitude.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool draw up five-man defender shortlist, with Prem man ready for move after contact