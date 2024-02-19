Crystal Palace confirm Roy Hodgson’s replacement as Parish warns of ‘pivotal stage’ in fight for survival

Crystal Palace have confirmed Roy Hodgson's successor less than two hours after the former England manager stepped down.

Crystal Palace have confirmed the appointment of Oliver Glasner as the club’s new manager – less than two hours after Roy Hodgson announced he will step down with immediate effect.

Hodgson announced earlier on Monday afternoon that he will step down from his role at Selhurst Park, having been taken ill during a training session last Thursday.

His Crystal Palace departure comes amid a woeful run of form for the south London club, who have won just three of their last 17 Premier League games to leave their top-flight status in jeopardy.

The Eagles currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, just five points above the relegation zone.

Glasner emerged as Palace’s leading target last week and was spotted in the stands during Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, with Palace due to face Spurs on March 2.

Ahead of Palace’s crucial match away to fellow strugglers Everton on Monday night – where Hodgson’s coaches Ray Lewington and Paddy McCarthy will take charge – a club statement confirmed the appointment of Glasner on a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Crystal Palace confirm Glasner as Roy Hodgson’s successor

Glasner said: “I am very happy to join Crystal Palace as manager.

“I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club’s supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about.

“It has been a pleasure to meet with Steve [Parish] and Dougie [Freedman], and I am looking forward to working with them to achieve our goals.”

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “I’m delighted to welcome Oliver to the club.

“He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage.

“Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach, is the perfect fit for getting the most from our talented young squad in the remainder of this Premier League season and beyond.”

Glasner, 49, was previously in charge of German club Eintracht Frankfurt, whom he guided to Europa League success in 2022 and the final of the German Cup in 2023.

He left Frankfurt at the end of last season – 12 months before the end of his contract – after overseeing a 10-match winless run in the Bundesliga between the end of February and mid-May.

