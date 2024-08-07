Crystal Palace are reportedly weighing up a move for Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah as a replacement for Newcastle-bound defender Marc Guehi.

As we exclusively revealed on Monday, Guehi has agreed personal terms with the Magpies and now Eddie Howe’s side are close to agreeing a transfer fee with Palace.

The Eagles value the England international at over £60m and Newcastle are expected to match their demands in the coming days.

Guehi will compete with the likes of Fabian Schar and Sven Botman at St James’ Park as the Magpies aim to break into the top four again this season.

His departure will leave a major void in Oliver Glasner’s squad and Palace have already begun drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements.

Matt Law of The Telegraph names Chalobah as a potential option. The 25-year-old was left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the USA and has been training with the Under-21 squad.

Enzo Maresca is ready to sanction the sale of the defender and a number of Premier League sides have shown an interest.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms double Chelsea exit on cards as third star linked with big Serie A move

Chalobah turned down a move to Nottingham Forest last summer and still has four years remaining on his contract that was only handed to him two years ago.

Manchester United have also shown a tentative interest in Chalobah but reports suggest that Palace are favourites to sign him at this stage.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that the Eagles’ interest in the Blues defender is genuine.

Crystal Palace target Liverpool-linked defender

Law claims that Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix is another player ‘of interest’ to Palace.

The 24-year-old is very well regarded in Germany. He made 31 appearances last season, scoring four goals and helping his team to __ clean sheets in the process.

Lacroix has less than a year remaining on his contract and despite Wolfsburg being very reluctant to sell, they would accept a bid of £25m for him this summer.

That has caught the attention of a number of top sides, with Liverpool also keeping tabs on his situation, per reports.

Lacroix has previously worked with Glasner during the manager’s time with Wolfsburg and it’s suggested that he would be open to a reunion.

It will be interesting to see if Palace make a concrete bid for Chalobah or Lacroix in the coming days, with Guehi’s move to Newcastle expected to be finalised imminently.

DON’T MISS: Every time the British transfer record has been broken since 2000 – from £18m Leeds signing to £115m Chelsea capture