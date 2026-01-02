Crystal Palace complete record-breaking Brennan Johnson signing as contract length, shirt number revealed

Crystal Palace have confirmed the club-record signing of Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur.

Crystal Palace have eclipsed the £27million they paid Liverpool for Christian Benteke in August 2016 by capturing Johnson for £35m. The Welsh winger has penned a four-and-a-half-year contract that is designed to keep him at Palace until June 2030.

In his first interview as a Palace player, Johnson said: “I’m really excited and I’m really happy. Crystal Palace are such a great club, one that I’ve always admired.

“It’s a great time for me to be here and join the journey that this club is on – I’m super excited.”

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner added: “I’m really delighted that Brennan has joined the club. He arrives very early in the window, so credit to the club for making this happen so quickly.

“Brennan will give us options in our attacking play with his pace and goalscoring ability, and with all the upcoming games he will be a valuable addition to the squad.”

Johnson will wear the No 11 shirt at Selhurst Park and is Palace’s first signing of the January window. He is expected to make his debut for the club against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Johnson leaves Spurs having registered 27 goals and 18 assists in 106 appearances for the club. He netted the winning goal in the Europa League final last year, ending Spurs’ 17-year trophy drought.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed recently that Yan Diomande and Oscar Bobb are two options for Spurs as they look to replace Johnson.

We understand Aston Villa expressed interest in Johnson, while Bournemouth had identified him as a potential replacement for Manchester City-bound Antoine Semenyo. Ultimately, however, Palace won the chase.

READ NEXT: Man Utd face Oliver Glasner ‘problem’ in Jean-Philippe Mateta pursuit