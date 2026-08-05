Crystal Palace seal Takehiro Tomiyasu deal as Chelsea swoop eyed next

Crystal Palace have reached an agreement to sign former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, with TEAMtalk understanding the Japan international is set to become the latest addition to Pierre Sage’s squad.

Tomiyasu has been a free agent since leaving Ajax earlier this summer and has spent time training with Crystal Palace as he worked his way back towards full fitness, and we revealed their interest last week.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the 26-year-old has impressed Sage and his coaching staff throughout his time at the club, convincing Crystal Palace to press ahead with an agreement.

However, TEAMtalk understands Tomiyasu is unlikely to be the final defensive arrival at Selhurst Park before the transfer window closes.

The Eagles are continuing discussions with Chelsea over a number of defensive targets after talks between the two clubs intensified during negotiations that saw Maxence Lacroix complete his move to Stamford Bridge.

One player discussed was highly-rated youngster Josh Acheampong.

Palace are keen to bring the England youth international to Selhurst Park on loan, although TEAMtalk understands Chelsea have yet to make a final decision on whether they are prepared to sanction a temporary move.

Another name firmly on Palace’s radar is Axel Disasi.

Crystal Palace hold genuine interest in Axel Disasi

Sources have confirmed there is genuine interest from both sides, with the France international keen to remain in London should he leave Chelsea this summer.

TEAMtalk understands Palace are exploring both a permanent transfer and a loan deal for Disasi, with the structure of any move likely to depend on whether the Eagles secure Acheampong or another loan signing before the deadline.

Palace’s recruitment work is not limited to England either.

TEAMtalk can confirm the South London club continue to monitor highly-rated Brest defender Raphael Le Guen, who is viewed as another long-term option as Sage reshapes his defensive unit.

The arrival of Tomiyasu follows the recent signing of fellow free agent Oscar Mingueza, underlining Palace’s determination to strengthen at the back with a blend of proven international experience and emerging talent.