Sensational double Crystal Palace deal ON as bid ‘accepted’ and Strand Larsen announced

Crystal Palace have confirmed the record-breaking signing of Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while they have also submitted a deal sheet for Everton star Dwight McNeil.

Crystal Palace made Brennan Johnson their new record signing earlier in the winter window by paying Tottenham Hotspur £35million for his services, and they have eclipsed that deal with the capture of Strand Larsen. The Norwegian has moved to Selhurst Park for £43m plus £5m in add-ons.

In a club statement, Palace said they are ‘delighted to announce’ Strand Larsen’s arrival from Wolves.

The striker has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal lasting until June 2030, while he will wear the No 22 shirt for Palace.

Strand Larsen said: “I’m really excited to come to Crystal Palace. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time now.

“I’m here to bring energy and goals, and to try to do my best for the club.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “We’re delighted that Jorgen has chosen to continue his impressive journey with us and look forward to seeing him in action at Selhurst Park.

“I’m sure he will prove himself a valuable asset for years to come.”

Strand Larsen impressed last season, notching 14 goals in 35 Premier League appearances, though he has found the back of the net just once in the league this term.

Palace decided to press ahead with the signing of the 25-year-old even though Jean-Philippe Mateta’s late exit fell through. AC Milan walked away from the deal amid concerns over a knee issue, while Juventus’ loan approach did not have enough time to reach completion.

Palace could follow up on the signing of Strand Larsen by adding Everton’s McNeil to their winger ranks. According to Sky Sports, Everton have ‘accepted’ Palace’s £20m offer for McNeil.

A deal sheet was submitted on time, meaning the transfer can be announced after the deadline passed.

Palace had an approach for McNeil knocked back earlier on deadline day but have now met Everton’s demands with that improved £20m bid.

Palace sources have confirmed to our transfer insider Graeme Bailey that the deal for McNeil is ‘done’.

