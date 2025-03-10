AC Milan are considering a summer move for Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell as they prepare for the departure of Theo Hernandez, TEAMtalk understands.

Twice-capped England international Mitchell is a key player for the Eagles, having started all 28 of their Premier League games so far this season.

As we revealed last month, Milan left-back Hernandez is likely to be sold this summer amid confirmed interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Milan have held talks with Hernandez over a contract extension, with his deal expiring in 2026, but negotiations are currently at a complete standstill.

If Hernandez leaves Milan, as is expected, Sergio Conceicao plans to sign a new left-back in the summer.

TEAMtalk understands that Mitchell is one of the top options on Milan’s shortlist, although there is interest in him from other European sides, too.

Milan plotting move for Tyrick Mitchell – sources

Sources state that Milan are yet to make a final decision on who to pursue this summer, but they are following Mitchell’s situation closely.

The Italian giants are said to appreciate Mitchell’s defensive qualities and believe he could be a useful addition to their squad.

Palace, for their part, are open to considering offers for the full-back. Milan could spend some of the funds generated from a Hernandez sale on Mitchell.

Many outlets have reported that Mitchell’s contract with Palace expires this summer. However, sources close to the player have not confirmed whether the London club have a longer deal with him – so he may not necessarily be available on a free transfer.

Milan will evaluate their options in the coming weeks before deciding whether to make a concrete move for Mitchell.

Crystal Palace round-up: Wharton wanted, Mateta latest

Meanwhile, Manchester City are reportedly preparing a summer bid for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who Manchester United also ‘love.’

Pep Guardiola’s side are keen to strengthen further in midfield despite spending £60m on Nico Gonzalez in January.

One-cap England international Wharton has had an injury-hit 2024-25 campaign, with groin and hip issues limiting him to 13 Premier League appearances so far.

Wharton is now back in the Palace starting eleven and started to show his quality once again during the 1-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Big clubs are monitoring Wharton’s return from injury and there could be a battle for his services once the transfer window reopens.

In other news, Man Utd have been linked with a move for in-form Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as Ruben Amorim looks to add firepower to his squad.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils have already ‘opened talks’ to sign the Frenchman, who’s scored an impressive 12 Premier League goals this season.

