Crystal Palace and Leeds United are two of five Premier League clubs interested in Bodo/Glimt star Jens Petter Hauge, TEAMtalk understands, who Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland is a huge fan of.

A host of English sides, including the Eagles, were in Germany to check on the 26-year-old winger, and watched him score the crucial equaliser in Bodo/Glimt’s 2-2 draw with Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Hauge, 26, has had previous stints with AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt, but he was never able to really show his true form.

But with Bodo/Glimt, he has shown his talents, impressing not only in the Eliteserien but also in the Champions League, where he’s notched three goals in five starts – including his strike vs Dortmund.

Hauge also has experience at international level, having made 13 appearances for Norway so far, notching one goal.

We can reveal that scouts from Palace, Brentford and Brighton were in attendance to see Hauge in action in mid-week, and they will no doubt have been impressed by his performance.

But they aren’t the only English sides keeping tabs on his situation, with Leeds also in the mix.

Leeds, Everton also keen on Norway star

We understand that Leeds and Everton have also previously checked on Hauge’s progress. Interestingly, the Whites were keen on Hauge back in 2020, before he joined Milan.

TEAMtalk reported yesterday that Chelsea winger Tyrique George is another player Leeds and Everton also have an interest in.

Hauge, a right-footed winger, who can play on either flank or as an attacking midfielder, could very well be in line for a January switch.

Crucially, sources indicate that Hauge would be interested in a mid-season switch to the Premier League.

And if the opinion of Norway compatriot Haaland is anything to go by, he could prove to be a shrewd signing.

“Hauge is my friend. Keep an eye on him,” Haaland said in an interview in 2020. “They have taken in a real talent and he’s playing at a beautiful club in Milan. They’re in an excellent league and they can do great things.”

Bodo’s season has finished domestically, but they continue in the Champions League. Although winless from their six games they have shown real glimpses of quality with draws against Dortmund, Tottenham and Slavia Prague.

The Norwegian club face Manchester City (January 20) and Atletico Madrid (January 28) in their last two UCL league phase games but it remains to be seen whether they will have Hauge to call upon for those clashes.

Hauge has made a total of 210 appearances for Bodo since joining the club (initially on loan) in January 2024, notching an impressive 59 goals and 52 assists in the process.

