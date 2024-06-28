Crystal Palace pushing for huge-name midfielder as ‘dream target’ with insider confirming contact

Crystal Palace reportedly have Jobe Bellingham as their ‘dream target’, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that they have already been in contact over the transfer.

Palace have slowly been creeping up the Premier League standings over the past few seasons. After finishing 14th in 2021/22, they jumped to 12th the following season, and each campaign since they’ve moved up one spot.

That means that last season, they were in the top half of the table, with Oliver Glasner helping the Eagles to their first 10th-placed finish since 2014/15.

The difference in the side between Roy Hodgson’s exit and Glasner’s appointment in the second-half of the 2023/24 campaign was stark, and he’ll be looking to keep improving Palace in the coming seasons.

That will start in his first transfer window, and the Austrian boss has already looked into some big signings.

Arsenal pair Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe are both on his radar.

Indeed, both men want out of the Emirates as a result of a lack of game time, and Palace could offer them a home where they would play regularly.

Glasner also has a midfielder whose name carries serious weight on his mind.

Palace keen on Jobe Bellingham

Indeed, transfer insider Romano has confirmed the Palace boss wants to sign Sunderland midfielder Bellingham, the younger brother of Champions League winner Jude.

“Jobe Bellingham is wanted by Crystal Palace, as I’ve previously reported, and he remains one of the names on their list, alongside Antonio Nusa, as they look to replace Michael Olise, who will join Bayern Munich this week,” he told the Daily Briefing.

“Bellingham is also wanted by Brentford and other English clubs, but I would keep an eye on Palace because they are pushing.

“Their manager Oliver Glasner wants Bellingham, and so now it depends on the player, because if he gives the green light they are prepared to go strong on this one.”

While Bellingham himself is not a huge name yet, given what his brother has done, it’s believed he could follow in his footsteps.

Palace in contact over transfer

And it might be that the Real Madrid man helps him decide on if a Palace move is good, given family conversations will determine if Bellingham looks to make the move after receiving contact from the club.

“As soon as Bellingham decides, together with his family, Palace are prepared to attack the situation. Contacts have been taking place already, and he’s absolutely one of their dream targets, so keep an eye on this one,” Romano added.

The older brother of the pair moved to Borussia Dortmund before going to a huge club, and it helped him out massively.

As such, while the likes of Tottenham are interested in the younger one – confirmed by TEAMtalk sources – along with Chelsea and Real Madrid, Palace could be the better option.

