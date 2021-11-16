Crystal Palace to rival Bundesliga outfit to land Arsenal forward

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering rivalling Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach to win the race to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, having backed out of a deal over the summer.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira remains keen on a deal for the Gunners forward, whose contract is currently running down. Palace did explore a move for the 22-year-old during the summer transfer window, but multiple factors saw the transfer ultimately collapse.

According to talkSPORT Palace baulked at Arsenal’s £20million asking price, plus a sell-on fee and a buy-back clause. They ended up signing Celtic attacker Odsonne Edouard in a £14m deal instead.

Nketiah could now leave the Emirates on a free transfer next June, as reported by Calciomercato. Arsenal would, however, earn around £8m in compensation if he joins an English club.

Reports suggest that Nketiah has no interest in extending his contract at Arsenal. Indeed, the Daily Mail states that the young forward has already told the club that he wants out.

Nketiah seeking more game time

The former Leeds loanee wants more guaranteed playing time and knows he will not get that under Mikel Arteta.

That is something that Palace could offer him, although a number of other clubs are also interested.

Monchengladbach can begin negotiating with Nketiah from January and agree a deal to sign him in the summer. However, West Ham and Leeds are also said to be in the running alongside Palace for the player’s signature.

Nketiah has played just 173 minutes of action this season, all in the Carabao Cup. He has also made just one Premier League matchday squad and was an unused substitute against Watford.