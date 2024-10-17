TEAMtalk understands that Oliver Glasner’s position at Crystal Palace remains safe for now, amid claims former West Ham boss David Moyes has thrown his hat in the ring to potentially replace the Austrian.

Palace could do little wrong at the end of last season, going on a seven-match unbeaten run and equalling their best finish of 10th in the Premier League.

Manager Glasner was drawing plaudits left, right, and centre, and hopes were high that the south London side could kick on in 2024/25. However, this term, they are currently languishing in the relegation zone and have just three points from seven matches.

Speculation has mounted that the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss, who joined Palace in February after Roy Hodgson’s departure, could be fighting for his job at Selhurst Park but our sources understand the club is ‘calm’ on the situation and won’t be rushed into any decision.

They still believe they have a squad and a coach that will turn their form around. Plus, they are factoring in the sale of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer – as the Eagles search for goals and assists in his absence.

If results don’t improve soon, though, Palace’s stance could change but for now, they are backing Glasner. Incidentally, ex-Manchester United manager Moyes is out of work after leaving the Hammers at the end of last season.

The Scot is interested in the Palace role but figureheads at the club have doubts he would be able to take the team forward in the way Glasner can – who got his side playing an attractive brand of football last season.

Glasner tempers expectations

In September, Glasner said: “The first goal has always been to not get relegated. The last seven games of last season were great, the first 31 weren’t.”

This came after some tipped Palace to finish in the top half of the table and even challenge for European football. Now, he has reflected on Palace’s tough start to the campaign.

He told Sky Sports: “We expected a different start. We don’t look for excuses but there were very late arrivals in the transfer window. We had many players playing a final [at the Olympics] and returning back to training 10 days, or even four days, before the start of the Premier League season.

“Very little time to train together and now the expectations are higher. There is a different chemistry in the team, we lost Michael [Olise], Joachim Anderson, Jordan Ayew… players who were part of this group for many years.

“This influences the chemistry in the group and now we have made some great signings, but very late ones, and now it’s about building a group again, building a common way of playing.”

Indeed, Palace did sell attacking talisman Olise, key centre-back Anderson joined Fulham, and experienced forward Ayew headed to Leicester City. But few would have expected Palace to be winless several months into the season.

On the flip side, the Eagles brought in the likes of striker Eddie Nketiah, defender Maxence Lacroix, winger Ismaila Sarr, and more, this summer.

Palace consider Man Utd flop

Palace have been linked with a move for Manchester United disappointment Antony, with the Red Devils prepared to let the winger leave in 2025 for a cut-price fee.

The Brazilian – who signed from Ajax for £86m in 2022 – could reportedly be made available for £40m (€47.8m, $52m) but that is likely to be too high for the Eagles.

Elsewhere, the Selhurst Park outfit are reportedly keeping tabs on Chelsea outcast Carney Chukwuemeka – who is not in head coach Enzo Maresca’s long-term plans.

However, Saudi Pro League teams are also monitoring the 20-year-old’s situation. The midfielder still has more than three and a half years left on his current Blues contract.

Finally, United have reportedly joined the race to sign Palace star Eberechi Eze, but Tottenham have a long-standing interest in the England international.

The 26-year-old stayed put at Selhurst Park this summer, to the surprise of many, but United and Spurs may try and move for him in 2025.

Contrasting fortunes for Glasner at Palace