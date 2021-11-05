Crystal Palace summer signing Odsonne Edouard has revealed he signed for the side without hesitation after speaking to Patrick Vieira.

Edouard hit the ground running at Selhurst Park when bagging a brace on his debut against Tottenham. He since scored away against Arsenal.

The striker has revealed it was an easy decision for him to move to Palace from Celtic for a number of reasons.

“It’s the project – they have big ambitions. A lot of new players came in the last transfer window, and I knew the team before because I watched a lot of Premier League games, so I felt excited about the project and about the team,” he said via London News Online.

Edouard referenced the pull of Patrick Vieira was a big influence in him making the move.

“He is a big legend in France, so when he told me that he wanted me, I came to the club – I didn’t hesitate. I really wanted to work with him,” he added.

“He was a big player before, and he’s a big legend in France, so when he tells you something, you have to do it.”

Indeed, any Frenchman would be raring to go at the opportunity to work with a compatriot as legendary as Vieira.

The forward also seems to be relishing to opportunity to play with some quality forward players, especially Wilfried Zaha.

“It’s very good,” he said on playing with Zaha. “I watched him a lot because I liked his skills, so now that I play with him and see him every day, it’s better for me. I can learn from him.”

Palace buzzing after Man City victory

Edouard has reflected on Palace’s outstanding victory against reigning league champions Manchester City. However, he and the team know they must continue to focus on future fixtures.

“It was a very good result for the team. We are all happy about the game, but now we have to focus on the next game, and we have to work hard,” he said.

“It gives us a lot of confidence because we played against one of the best teams in the world. Going to City, not conceding a goal and scoring two goals is great for the confidence, and it will help a lot for the next few games.”

The Eagles will be looking ahead to the next game against Wolves, which Edouard has admitted will be a challenge.

“It’s going to be a tough game – it’s a good team. We will work hard this week for this game, and hopefully we win this one,” he concluded.

If the team play how they did against City, they should have no problems whatsoever.

