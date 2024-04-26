Crystal Palace targeting Oliver Glasner reunion with Lazio star as part of summer rebuild

Plans are already being put in place to turn Crystal Palace into a competitive Premier League force next season, and manager Oliver Glasner is keen on a reunion with a former player, according to a report.

Glasner has injected a lot of positivity since he replaced Roy Hodgson in February, and the Eagles head into this weekend’s trip to Fulham off the back of three successive wins against Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle.

And attention is already turning to the summer, with Crystal Palace said to be working on a deal to sign midfielder Daichi Kamada. Glasner worked with the 27-year-old at Eintracht Frankfurt where the pair won the Europa League together in 2023.

Kamada left the German club for Lazio on a free transfer last summer, but his time in Italy has not gone well. The Japanese international has played 24 games in Serie A this term, scoring just once, with the club faltering in their push for European football.

But Kamada only signed a one-year deal at the Stadio Olimpico and is free to look elsewhere, with interest from the Bundesliga as well as the Premier League.

A report from Corierre dello Sport, via Sport Witness, states Kamada is tempted by English football. Furthermore, Glasner’s presence in south London will surely be a factor in what could be a very interesting summer at Selhurst Park.

Regarding Kamada, the report noted the player is said to be ‘calm’ and has not yet made a decision over his future just yet.

He has experience in European and international football, playing 31 times for Japan since making his debut in 2019.

If Palace are to sign Kamada, it may be to replace Michael Olise or Eberechi Eze, with both players attracting interest from other clubs.

Reports from BBC Sport have stated that, although Palace are not ruling out a deal for either, they have set the minimum asking price at £60m.

With four games remaining this season, Palace sit 14th but will be targeting a late push for a top-half finish. They are six points behind Bournemouth in 10th.

