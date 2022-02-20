Crystal Palace eye midfield reshuffle with £20m coup and signing from familiar transfer path

Crystal Palace are eyeing a midfield reshuffle and want a £20m ace and a signing from a familiar transfer path, it’s been claimed.

Patrick Vieira has enjoyed a solid start to life in the Premier League. Although fans may desire more than their current 13th place, he has steadied a ship which looked quite rocky last summer after several departures. And it looks like there are better times to come.

That’s if Vieira gets his way. There’s clearly and understandably an ambition to push on next season.

And as a result, the Frenchman wants to freshen up his options once again in the summer transfer window.

The Eagles‘ midfield, which is set to lose Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher, is due a facelift.

Starting the likes of Luka Milivojevic, Cheikhou Kouyate and James McArthur will not see them push for a top-half finish.

To address that, The Sun report they are looking at Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez. He is a former target they missed out on when he left Mexican outfit Club America in the summer of 2019.

Bukayo Saka, Conor Gallagher, Phil Foden and six other Young Player of the Year contenders

He already has 52 caps for Mexico at the age of just 24. Having been signed for £13.5m, his Dutch owners want in excess of £20m for him.

Palace are hoping he remains somewhat of a secret to rivals so they can swoop without challenge.

Newcastle want Eze for club record fee Crystal Palace forward Eze is wanted by Newcastle United this summer after failed January move

Crystal Palace like Johnson look

It’s also reported that they have joined the hunt for Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson.

The 20-year-old, who has seven caps for Wales, has emerged as one of the Championship’s best young talents this season.

He has nine goals and five assists in 31 league appearances.

And if Forest don’t get promoted, it seems they will cash in come the summer because he will then have just a year left on his contract.

Brentford have been the main admirers for Johnson and had an offer turned down in January.

But Liverpool have been urged to make a move while Tottenham have been keeping a close eye on him.

Vieira maintaining transfer approach

Signing bright prospects from the second tier of English football is a recruitment plan which Palace have used more than once before.

They splashed upwards of £20m to snatch Eberechi Eze from QPR in 2020.

And last summer they repeated the trick with fellow forward Michael Olise, who they got for just £8m from Reading.

Johnson’s arrival would therefore fit the youthful approach which Vieira has adopted in the transfer market since his arrival.

READ MORE: Conor Gallagher impacts Thomas Tuchel stance with Chelsea set to drop interest in top target