Exclusive: Clubs queue up to sign Crystal Palace star as Oliver Glasner prepares to green light sale

Crystal Palace are at the beginning of an exciting new era under new manager Oliver Glasner and keeping hold of their best players will be key.

A busy summer awaits the club as they try to capture some of the best talent available but they also will be seeing some of their current crop leaving the club for new opportunities.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that one player likely to be sold by the Eagles is talented midfielder Killian Phillips.

Sources say it is unlikely the Irishman will stay at the club beyond the summer. He is ready to make a move that will see him given more first-team opportunities.

He has spent most of his time out on loan since joining Crystal Palace from Drogheda United in 2022.

Phillips has been on loan with Aberdeen since January, where he has made 12 appearances. The Scottish side have been impressed with his performances but would face competition if they try to sign him permanently.

Several clubs chasing Crystal Palace star

TEAMtalk can reveal there is major interest in Phillips from England and that is no shock due to the fact the central midfielder has had multiple loan spells there that have been hugely successful.

Shrewsbury and Wycombe Wanderers have both had the 22-year-old on loan in previous years and been highly impressed with his contribution.

There is also interest from clubs around Europe and MLS. Phillips may not be one of the standout names ahead of the summer window but he certainly is one of the most desired.

His athletic ability and technical skill have been staples of his progression from Irish football to the English Premier League and that has not gone unnoticed by scouts and recruiters from clubs around the world.

A move to the United States could also be an option should Phillips decide he would like that move with TEAMtalk sources stating multiple MLS sides from are big admirers of his ability.

Phillips is coming into the last year of his deal at Selhurst Park and the opportunity to get him in for a cut-price fee is something that clubs are unlikely to turn down.