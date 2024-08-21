Exclusive: Crystal Palace ready to sanction winger transfer, with Leeds Utd on notice

Hot prospect Franco Umeh-Chibueze could be set for a loan spell away from Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace look to get him the minutes he needs to aid his development, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Crystal Palace have had a busy window and are fighting to hold on to some of their stars after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

They are about to lose Joachim Andersen to Fulham and are battling to keep Marc Guehi from joining Newcastle.

One player they are more open to letting go is highly-rated youngster Franco Umeh-Chibueze who is seen as one of the club’s best talents.

He is regarded as one of their young stars who will break into the first team soon but they are now open to letting him go on loan.

There will be no shortage of interest and the 19-year-old will have many options to look through when they arrive.

Multiple championship sides are keen to bring in a wide player before the window closes and sources believe that would be the most likely destination for the Palace man.

The Premier League side have also been floating the idea of a new deal and tentative talks have taken place over a new contract. A loan would be desirable for a number of reasons including the fact the winger wants to get regular playtime.

Leeds, Stoke offered Crystal Palace gem

Franco Umeh-Chibueze joined the club from Cork City in February 2023 and is one of many top talents coming out of Ireland in recent years.

His younger brother Jaden was also on the radar of Palace but he has joined up with Benfica after being poached by the Portuguese giants.

Umeh-Chibueze could be one of many names who is finalising a move on or near the deadline day as clubs look at the options.

He has reputedly been offered to a number of Premier League and Championship outfits including Leeds United and Stoke City on a season-long loan.

The young winger is yet to make his Premier League debut and is currently registered with the club’s Under-21 squad playing the last two seasons in Premier League 2 with the youth squad.

Umeh-Chibueze currently qualifies to play international football for either the Republic of Ireland or Nigeria though it seems he will opt for the former having already played nine youth internationals for Ireland.

His future might be determined by what happens in the remaining days of the transfer window with several Palace wide men wanted by heavyweight clubs.

