Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign highly-rated Scottish teenager Harris Afzal, with TEAMtalk able to reveal they have now agreed terms to land the sought-after youngster.

Afzal, 16, has been turning heads north of the border after emerging from Queen’s Park – the same Glasgow club that famously produced Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

The exciting prospect has already drawn comparisons to the Liverpool star due to his style, athleticism and attacking intent from wide areas.

The Scottish youth international has attracted strong interest from across Britain in recent months. Celtic and Rangers have both tracked his progress closely, while Southampton had appeared to be leading the race after inviting him for an extended trial spell.

Indeed, the Saints remain firmly in the picture and are continuing their push to secure his signature. However, TEAMtalk understands that Crystal Palace have now made a decisive move of their own and have also agreed terms in principle.

Sources have confirmed that both Palace and Southampton have reached an agreement with Queen’s Park on a deal worth in the region of £40,000, with a sell-on clause included as part of the package.

Afzal is now expected to follow a similar pathway to Robertson by making the move south of the border, rather than remaining in Scotland, as he looks to accelerate his development within the English system.

Palace’s emergence in the race adds a fresh layer of intrigue to the situation, with the Eagles, led by chairman Steve Parish, increasingly active in recruiting elite young talent.

Southampton, meanwhile, will hope their strong track record of developing prospects gives them the edge as they battle to complete the deal.

With the two English clubs now in advanced positions and Scottish giants previously circling, a final decision is expected soon on where Afzal will take the next step in his promising career.

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