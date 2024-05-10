Crystal Palace EXCLUSIVE: Striker set to depart after being put up for sale

Crystal Palace are set for a huge summer overhaul under new manager Oliver Glasner, and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that striker Odsonne Edouard has been put up for sale.

The French striker, 26, joined Crystal Palace from Celtic in the summer of 2021 and has since scored 18 Premier League goals in 91 games.

But with Glasner ushering in a new era at Selhurst Park after replacing Roy Hodgson earlier this season, space needs to made in the squad and money raised in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

With striker Jean Philippe-Mateta enjoying his most prolific season to date with the club, Edouard has been on the fringes for much of the campaign, though he does have seven goals in 28 appearances.

Palace have enjoyed a superb recent run of form, culminating in wins over Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United, which eased any lingering relegation fears and sparked hope of a late surge for the top half. That looks unlikely with Palace trailing 10th-placed Bournemouth by five points with two games to go, but there is certainly a lot of excitement ahead of next season.

Glasner, meanwhile, is urging his team to “stay humble”.

“Congratulations [on beating Manchester United] but always stay humble. We know it is not so long ago where we struggled with relegation, just five points away, but now we’ve found ourselves and the players have confidence. That is what we want to read. We are doing well, but we still have a lot to improve.”

Premier League was Edouard’s ‘end goal’

In December, Edouard was quoted by The National, admitting the Premier League was his “end goal” when he was at Celtic. Perhaps that offers some insight into his plans if he does depart from South London this summer.

“From the moment I signed in Scotland my end goal was the Premier League,” he said.

“I worked very hard and tried to perform as well as possible to, one day, achieve my dream of the Premier League.

“When the chance came to join Crystal Palace in 2021 I jumped at it.”

