Crystal Palace are lining up an eye-catching raid on Real Madrid in order to replace Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher with Dani Ceballos, claims a report.

Gallagher has lit up the Premier League this season and given Crystal Palace’s midfield a new dimension. Indeed, the Chelsea loanee, 22, has bagged eight goals and three assists from central midfield during the campaign. His exploits saw him rewarded with his first senior England cap in November.

But given how impressive his displays have been, it’s looking increasingly likely he’ll be retained at Stamford Bridge next season.

Gallagher would not be assured of starts in a midfield that already contains N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

However, Chelsea will be expected to challenge for trophies on four fronts once again and Gallagher will get his fair share of minutes as a result. Alternatively, another loan deal could be sanctioned. Though the Frank Lampard connection could give Everton the edge next time round.

That will leave a gaping hole in Patrick Vieira’s midfield at Selhurst Park. And according to the Sun, plans are already afoot to fill it with Dani Ceballos.

Citing a Spanish report, the newspaper state Palace are ‘readying a £15m bid’ to tempt Real Madrid into a sale. What’s more, it’s claimed the Eagles are prepared to table a higher offer if Los Blancos stand firm.

Real Madrid open to Ceballos exit?

Palace raiding Real Madrid would’ve been an unthinkable notion just a few short years ago – even if Ceballos is on the periphery at the Bernabeu.

But the financial might of the Premier League has allowed mid-table clubs to flex their muscles to the detriment of their more renowned European counterparts.

Ceballos is known to English audiences from his two-year loan stint with Arsenal between 2019-21. Ceballos showed glimpses of his talent during the spell, but never truly convinced.

However, it’s likely he would be a more regular starter with Palace if replacing Gallagher, and that may be what the Spaniard needs to unlock his true potential.

Ceballos’ current contract at Real expires in the summer of 2023. As such, manager Carlo Ancelotti could look to sanction a sale this summer to avoid losing a saleable asset for nothing 12 months later.

His measly 67 minutes of action across all competitions this season suggests Ancelotti would not hesitate to sever ties.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are among a host of Premier League and Championship sides tracking National League starlet Josh Stones, TEAMtalk understands.

The 18-year-old striker is playing regularly for Guiseley in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football. He has made 11 appearances so far this campaign and opened his goalscoring account during a 1-0 victory over Telford back in December.

Stones is impressing teams across the country and is also a part of the England schoolboy setup. He captained the U18 side during their recent match against Palace’s academy. The young ace also found the net as the match ended 1-1.

TEAMtalk has learned that plenty of English sides were in attendance to watch Stones, setting up a transfer race ahead of the summer.

Palace were impressed after the teenager starred against them. But they face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle for his services.

The other top-flight clubs involved in the striker pursuit are Wolves, Burnley and Watford. TEAMtalk understands they are joined by Championship sides Huddersfield and Middlesbrough, as well as League One outfit Sunderland.

