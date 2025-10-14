Guehi, Munoz, Wharton – Insider reveals January exit chances as Liverpool, Man Utd circle

Liverpool and Manchester United are the primary suitors for two of three in-demand Crystal Palace stars, and TEAMtalk has learned whether any of the trio are likely to move in January.

Marc Guehi remains Liverpool’s No 1 centre-back target after their close call on deadline day. Guehi agreed personal terms with the Reds and even passed a medical. Yet despite a club-to-club agreement with Crystal Palace being forged, the Eagles pulled the plug in the final hours.

Liverpool do have alternatives in mind – such as Dayot Upamecano and Nico Schlotterbeck. Nevertheless, Guehi remains their primary target.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are fronting the queue for Adam Wharton. Central midfield is where the bulk of the action will lay in Man Utd’s transfer plans for 2026 and Wharton is keenly admired.

TEAMtalk has already learned Palace will demand a club-record fee before letting Wharton go. That means the £67.5m Arsenal paid to sign Eberechi Eze must be surpassed.

Right wing-back, Daniel Munoz, is also a man in demand with Barcelona emerging as a genuine option to snap the Colombian up.

TEAMtalk tasked transfer insider, Dean Jones, with assessing which – if any – of the Palace trio could be on the move mid-season.

Jones’ response made excellent reading for Palace fans and less so for Man Utd, Liverpool and Barcelona.

“I don’t expect any of them to leave in January,” insisted Jones. “It would take a very bold offer to tempt any of the three away at that stage.

“It makes more sense for Guehi to wait it out until summer and make his free agent move than to be sold in the winter.

“Wharton is not going to leave halfway through the season, and I don’t think interest in Munoz is clear enough to take seriously at this point. But of course there is still time for that to change.

“Palace tend to communicate well with players that could leave the club and so if anything starts to open up I expect some very clear understanding to be outlined.”

Latest Liverpool and Man Utd news

🔴 Alexander Isak will ‘replace Mohamed Salah’ says agent but Swedish media slam ‘tame’ Liverpool striker amid more boos

🔴 50/50 transfer decision has left Liverpool in huge hole and there’s only one way out for Slot

🔴⚫️ Three reasons given why Man Utd signing was voted ‘worst’ of the summer

🔴⚫️ £26m Man Utd deal has left agent SPEECHLESS – ‘How on earth?’