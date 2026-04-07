Crystal Palace are pushing to sign 'the next Andy Robertson'

Crystal Palace are stepping up their pursuit of highly-rated Scottish youngster Harris Afzal, with TEAMtalk sources confirming the teenage left-back is currently in London as the Eagles attempt to convince him to make the move to Selhurst Park.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back in April that Palace had entered the race for the 16-year-old and had agreed terms with his club Queen’s Park on a deal worth around £40,000 plus a sell-on clause.

However, the battle for Afzal’s signature remains very much alive with Southampton pushing to land him.

The Saints had already struck a similar agreement with Queen’s Park and continue to push strongly for the defender.

The South Coast outfit have also hosted Afzal for a visit as they look to rival Palace’s efforts to secure one of Scotland’s most promising young talents.

Palace, led by chairman Steve Parish, are now hoping their latest move – bringing Afzal to London to experience the club and its facilities first-hand – will give them the edge in negotiations.

Rangers have also registered an interest in the youngster, but all indications suggest Afzal is leaning towards a move south of the border to continue his development.

There is a growing belief among those close to Afzal’s situation that his pathway could mirror that of Andy Robertson – another former Queen’s Park left-back who opted to move to England early in his career before rising to the very top of the game.

The exciting prospect has already drawn comparisons to the Liverpool star due to his style, athleticism and attacking intent from wide areas.

With Palace and Southampton pushing hard and a decision edging closer, Afzal’s next move is shaping up to be a significant one – both for his own development and for the clubs hoping to secure a future star.

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