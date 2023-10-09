Crystal Palace are eyeing up Lille manager Paulo Fonseca as a potential successor to current boss Roy Hodgson, according to reports.

Hodgson was re-appointed as Palace boss in March, replacing Patrick Vieria, to help them through the final months of what had been a difficult Premier League campaign that saw them facing the threat of relegation. He went on to win five of their remaining nine league matches, drawing three and losing two.

The 76-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to their latest campaign, most recently beating Man United 1-0, and are currently ninth in the English top flight with three wins and three draws from their opening eight games.

Hodgson first took charge of the Eagles back in 2017 and was at the helm for almost four years before stepping down in 2021 in order to spend more time with his family before stepping back into the role less than two years later.

The Englishman is currently the oldest manager in the league’s history and although he is unlikely to be sacked by the London club any time soon, it is widely expected that he will once again step down from his role as boss at the end of the season.

Palace preparing replacement

Fonseca is one of several names Palace are looking at to succeed Hodgson in the event that he does step down at the end of the current campaign.

Journalist Ignazio Genuardi reports that the Eagles are monitoring the Portuguese manager’s situation at Lille. His current contract at the Ligue 1 side is set to expire in June 2024 after he was appointed last summer.

The 50-year-old has taken charge of 12 games with Lille this season with five wins and five draws so far. The French side are currently seventh in the French top flight with 12 points from their opening eight matches.

West Ham were also reportedly interested in Fonseca, a rumour linking him to the club last summer, but David Moyes has enjoyed a positive start to the latest campaign and the Hammers are in no need of appointing a replacement.

Palace also have interest in Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and he is on their shortlist of targets after guiding his side to promotion from League One last term and currently sitting second in the Championship and are eight points ahead of third-placed Preston.

McKenna has shared his hopes of managing at the top level in the Premier League, as well as the Champions League, but has spoken of his desire to do so with Ipswich.

He took over as boss in 2021 and put pen to paper on a contract that is due to expire in June 2025. McKenna previously spent time with Man United as a scout before becoming the assistant manager to the first team between 2018-2021.

Speaking to the Telegraph last month, the 37-year-old insisted he will be pouring “all his energy and commitment” into the club and has ambitions of leading them into the top flight.

