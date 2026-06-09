How Crystal Palace pulled off Pierre Sage masterclass with appointment finalised – Exclusive

Crystal Palace have finalised their move to appoint Pierre Sage as their new head coach, with the Frenchman set to be unveiled this week after an agreement was reached with Lens, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

TEAMtalk revealed last week that Sage had emerged as Palace’s leading candidate to take charge at Selhurst Park, and talks have progressed swiftly over recent days.

Sources have confirmed that Sage agreed personal terms with Palace over the weekend on a three-year contract, which also includes the option of a further 12 months.

The final hurdle remained an agreement with Lens, but TEAMtalk understands that issue has now been resolved.

Palace have struck a compensation package worth up to €5million to secure Sage’s release, with an initial €3million payment supplemented by a further €2million in performance-related bonuses.

We are told that all key aspects of the deal are now complete, paving the way for Palace to formally announce Sage’s arrival on Wednesday.

We understand Sage became Palace’s first-choice candidate after Andoni Iraola agreed his move to Liverpool earlier this month.

The Eagles had explored a number of options as they conducted their search for a new manager.

Sources have confirmed that both Coventry City boss Frank Lampard and Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna were considered during the process, with Palace holding detailed discussions internally over a number of potential candidates.

However, Sage quickly emerged as the standout option.

Crystal Palace over the moon with Pierre Sage coup

The Palace hierarchy have been hugely impressed by the work he has carried out in France, particularly after guiding Lens to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and securing qualification for the Champions League.

His tactical approach, player-development credentials and ability to build competitive teams on a sustainable model all aligned with what Palace were seeking from their next appointment.

The appointment is viewed as a significant coup for the South London club, who moved decisively once it became clear Sage was attainable.

Palace’s decision-makers believe the 47-year-old is ideally suited to build upon the progress made in recent seasons and help establish the club as a consistent force in the top half of the Premier League.

Sage has earned widespread praise for his coaching work and is regarded as one of the most progressive young managers in European football.

The Frenchman has also been involved in discussions regarding Palace’s transfer strategy this summer and is expected to play a major role in shaping recruitment plans ahead of the new campaign.

Sources indicate negotiations accelerated significantly after positive talks between Sage and Palace’s hierarchy, with both parties quickly establishing a shared vision for the future.

Those efforts have now paid off.

With personal terms agreed, compensation settled and contracts finalised, Crystal Palace are preparing to officially welcome Pierre Sage to Selhurst Park and begin a new era under one of France’s most highly-rated coaches.

Barring any late administrative delays, Palace are expected to confirm the appointment on Wednesday.

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