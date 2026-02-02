Jean-Philippe Mateta STAYS at Crystal Palace as late Juventus move fails

Crystal Palace shut the door on any late movement for Jean‑Philippe Mateta, with senior club sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the in‑form striker will remain at Selhurst Park until at least the summer.

It marks a dramatic end to a whirlwind 24 hours for Mateta, who began the day believing he was on the brink of sealing a dream switch to AC Milan. The Serie A giants had pushed hard to get a deal over the line, but just as TEAMtalk revealed on Sunday, the club’s medical department requested further checks on the Frenchman’s knee.

Those concerns ultimately proved decisive, with Milan pulling out of what would have been a package worth in excess of £30million (€35m / $41m).

Palace were braced for a scramble once the Milan move collapsed, and that’s exactly what followed. We understand that several clubs made contact, including Juventus, who explored the possibility of a late loan.

But with the clock ticking and Palace unwilling to compromise on structure or valuation, nothing materialised. Sources close to the situation always stressed that a loan was unlikely given the time constraints.

As a result, Mateta – who has enjoyed a strong campaign under Oliver Glasner – will now stay in South London and continue as a key part of Palace’s attacking plans.

Crucially, we can also confirm that Palace are still pressing ahead with their club‑record pursuit of Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. The failure to move Mateta on has not altered their stance, and negotiations remain active as the Eagles look to bolster their frontline.

A hectic deadline day for Palace, but one that ends with clarity: Mateta stays, and the club’s biggest deal of the window is still very much alive.