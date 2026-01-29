Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is expected to be on the move

Crystal Palace have informed Jean‑Philippe Mateta’s camp that the striker will not be allowed to leave Selhurst Park for anything less than £40million (€46m / $55m), we can reveal.

Nottingham Forest have already lodged a £35m (€40.5m / $48m) bid but sources indicate their offer has fallen short of Palace’s valuation. Italian giants Juventus also tested the waters earlier in the window, but their loan proposal was swiftly rejected.

Both Forest and Juve remain keen, while Tottenham Hotspur retain strong interest, as we previously revealed – but Palace’s stance is unwavering.

Despite the impending arrival of Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Palace chiefs are adamant that Mateta will only depart should their £40m benchmark be met, and they have made that clear to all parties involved.

However, behind the scenes, there is a growing expectation that a deal will be struck before Monday’s deadline. Senior sources at Palace have told us they believe Mateta will move on, provided one of his suitors steps up with the required fee.

With multiple clubs circling and time running out, the final days of the window promise to be decisive for the Frenchman’s future.

We can confirm reports in Italy that Mateta joining Spurs could accelerate Randal Kolo Muani’s exit.

There have been suggestions that Forest have struck an agreement with Palace for Mateta, but this appears to be wide of the mark. So far, Forest have only agreed personal terms with the Frenchman himself, as we revealed on Monday.

In addition to signing Strand Larsen, Palace are aiming to win the race for Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand.

We revealed on January 20 that Mateta had agreed personal terms with Juve as he closed in on a blockbuster switch to Italy.

However, the 28-year-old was soon left furious as Palace rejected Juve’s bid.

Mateta’s contract expires in June 2027, and he has refused to agree an extension so he can force through a major transfer.

