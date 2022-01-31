Crystal Palace have signed striker Jean-Philippe Mateta on a permanent deal from Bundesliga outfit Mainz.

The forward has been on loan with the club since last January and after initially struggling to make an impact at Selhurst Park, Mateta’s upturn in form this season has seen a complete change in his fortunes.

To that end, Palace have decided to activate their option to make Mateta’s loan deal a permanent one.

The striker has scored three goals in 16 appearances for the club since his arrival.

Speaking to Palace TV, Mateta said: “I’m happy. I want to say thank you to the gaffer [Patrick Vieira], he trusted in me.

“And [thank you to] Dougie [Freedman], the Chairman [Steve Parish] and the team and the fans also, and my family.”

Parish hails Mateta attitude

Eagles chairman Steve Parish added: “We are delighted to secure the long-term future of Jean-Philippe.

“Coming to a new country, a new team and a new league is not easy and JP worked incredibly hard to get and then take his opportunities.

“He really has shown the aptitude, attitude and dedication we look for along with his natural footballing ability.

“I’m looking forward to seeing much more of him in a Palace shirt.”