Crystal Palace could make a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike if they lose striker Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Ekitike, 22, has been heavily linked with moves to the Premier League in the last few transfer windows and this summer a transfer could finally materialise.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the French forward is extremely keen to play in the Premier League and his agents are looking at opportunities for him to do so.

Ekitike has previously been linked with Newcastle but they are looking at other avenues this summer. There could be a chance of a move though to Crystal Palace if they lose Mateta.

Eagles striker Mateta has had an outstanding season and as previously reported, he is generating interest from multiple clubs in England and Germany, including Manchester United.

Palace would listen to offers in the region of £40m for Mateta and TEAMtalk understand they are exploring their options should they sell him.

Ekitike has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Mateta and Palace plan to keep a close eye on his performances for the remainder of the season.

READ MORE: Crystal Palace risk losing £245m quartet with Liverpool target the ‘most likely’ departure

Hugo Ekitike ‘has constant interest’ – sources

Ekitike has had a turbulent few years after leaving Stade Reims to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2022, where he struggled to settle and play consistent minutes.

The Frenchman scored just four goals in 33 appearances across two seasons for the club and found himself well down the pecking order.

However, Ekitike’s performances have improved dramatically since joining Frankfurt on an initial loan deal in January last year, before the move was made permanent last summer.

The youngster has bagged an impressive 23 goals in 55 games for the German side and finally seems to be living up to his world-class potential.

Ekitike’s excellent form has put him on the radar of top sides around Europe once again and Palace are primed to join the race if Mateta leaves.

For now, the striker’s focus remains on helping Frankfurt finish the season strongly.

However, sources close to Ekitike have informed TEAMtalk: “Hugo is a player that has constant interest. He is someone who has come close to the Premier League and he will be closer again this summer. We all know how good he is.”

Frankfurt have 11 Bundesliga games remaining this term as they look to seal Champions League qualification.

There is no doubt that the German side will demand a big fee for Ekitike. TEAMtalk understands that Frankfurt value him at around £60m, but that is unlikely to put off suitors who view his age, talent and potential as three big reasons to push for him this summer.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd primed to battle Tottenham for Crystal Palace playmaker with mammoth price tag