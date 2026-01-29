Jorgen Strand Larsen’s proposed move to Crystal Palace has stalled at a crucial stage, TEAMtalk understands, and Leeds United and other sides are watching developments closely.

David Ornstein reported earlier today that Palace were ‘close to an agreement’ to sign the 25-year-old Norwegian international.

“Crystal Palace close to agreement for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. Talks between CPFC & Jorge Mendes on behalf of WWFC advanced; £45m + £5m fee being discussed,” Ornstein posted on X.

Sources confirm that Palace had indeed reached a verbal agreement on a £50million package for Strand Larsen.

However, we can reveal that an issue over personal terms has caused the deal to hit a significant hurdle. Palace’s sporting director Matt Hobbs, who previously worked at Wolves and was integral in bringing the striker to Molineux, has yet to finalise terms with the player’s representatives.

It now remains to be seen how far either side is prepared to move from their current positions.

Leeds United, who have seen offers reaching £40million knocked back by Wolves, remain interested in Strand Larsen and are watching the situation with interest. However, they are not his only other suitors, and wages could also be an issue for Leeds if they move for Strand Larsen again, as he has big salary demands.

Strand Larsen in limbo as Crystal Palace talks stall

In the meantime, Palace have struck an agreement with Aston Villa for the loan of forward Evan Guessand, a player they also attempted to sign in the summer.

Club insiders insist that Palace would be prepared to complete deals for both Strand Larsen and Guessand, but that scenario would require Jean‑Philippe Mateta’s departure to materialise.

As we reported earlier, Juventus and Nottingham Forest have both failed to meet Palace’s valuation, leaving the Frenchman in limbo.

Tottenham and AC Milan are monitoring developments, and the expectation remains that Mateta will leave before the deadline.

Either way, Selhurst Park is shaping up to be one of the busiest places heading into the final days of the window.

