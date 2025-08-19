Crystal Palace have been handed encouragement in their bid to sign Bilal El Khannouss, TEAMtalk understands, with sources confirming the player favours a move to Selhurst Park over any other option.

Palace are now progressing the situation by trying to make a breakthrough in club-to-club talks with Leicester City, to uncover their best pathway to sealing a transfer.

The Eagles’ rise in stature under Oliver Glasner has impressed El Khannouss, who views Palace as the right stage to elevate both his game and his personal profile.

Arsenal initially had the £30million-rated midfielder on their shortlist at the start of the transfer window, following his standout campaign with Leicester City last season.

However, the Gunners have not advanced that interest, leaving El Khannouss to weigh up alternative projects.

Palace, meanwhile, are looking for potential replacements for Eberechi Eze, who remains a top target for Tottenham Hotspur. Leicester star El Khannouss could help fill that void if Eze departs.

Glasner’s side are facing competition for the El Khannouss but they are currently in a strong position in the race for the 21-year-old Moroccan international

Crystal Palace lead TWO rivals in El Khannouss race

News this morning (August 19) reiterated our previous reports that there is a good chance Tottenham WILL sign Eze.

As we have previously stated, Tottenham value Eze at £55million while Palace want £68million for the playmaker, so there is still some negotiating to be done.

El Khannouss, who, as mentioned, is valued at £30million, could fill the void left by Eze should the England international leave for Spurs.

The attacking midfielder notched two goals and three assists in the Premier League last season in a relegated Leicester side and has attracted multiple suitors.

Much of the other attention has come from clubs who could be dragged into the relegation battle – including West Ham and Leeds United – but those options have not appealed to El Khannouss, who is determined to take a step up from Leicester rather than sideways.

Palace, preparing for European football and potentially facing the departure of Eze to Spurs, are in the market for fresh creativity.

El Khannouss remains firmly on their radar as of Tuesday morning.

