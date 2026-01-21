Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Rennes’ 18-year-old striker sensation Mohamed Kader Meite, we understand, as the future of Jean-Philippe Mateta hangs in the balance.

The youngster is emerging as one of France’s most in-demand young talents, and sources indicate he is in no rush to jump at a lucrative Saudi Arabia offer, with a host of Premier League clubs circling.

Meite, who stands at a towering 6ft4in, has made 16 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes this term, notching three goals and two assists in the process, catching the eye with a string of mature, dynamic displays.

His rapid rise has not gone unnoticed, and we have been informed that Saudi club Al-Hilal have tabled a hefty €40million (£35m / $47m) bid to lure him to the Middle East.

However, we understand Meite is far from convinced that a move to Saudi Arabia is the right next step in his career, especially with serious interest building across Europe.

Palace are the most proactive Premier League side so far, having made an enquiry this month after being blown away by the youngster’s development. But they are far from alone.

Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brentford and Brighton have all sent scouts to watch Meite in recent weeks, with the Rennes prodigy now firmly on the radar of England’s elite, along with the interest from Al-Hilal.

Palace eyeing Ligue 1 striker as Mateta pushes to leave

Sources suggest Meite is fully aware of the growing admiration, though he accepts that a summer switch is the more realistic scenario.

To pursue interest in England and elsewhere, it would require him to turn down the financial temptation of Saudi Arabia – a decision he is soon going to have to make.

Palace’s interest in the young striker comes at a time when the future of star forward Mateta is in serious doubt.

Palace have already lost Marc Guehi to Manchester City this month, and Oliver Glasner is leaving at the season’s end, so losing Mateta would be a third major blow a matter of days.

We reported yesterday how Italian giants Juventus have been pushing to sign Mateta. Palace rejected their advances, which has left the 28-year-old ‘furious’.

Aston Villa have also joined the race, with Palace demanding £35million for their front man.

Mateta is still hopeful that he will get his desired move away from Selhurst Park this month.

Meite, however, would be signed as more of a long-term prospect than as an instant replacement to Mateta, and the Eagles are exploring other options with that in mind.

Still, if Palace are able to beat the competition to the Rennes man, it would be a significant coup.

