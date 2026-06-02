Crystal Palace have identified Pierre Sage as their top choice to become manager

Crystal Palace have made Pierre Sage their number one target to become the club’s next manager and are increasingly confident of persuading him to leave Lens, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Eagles have moved quickly in their search for a successor to Oliver Glasner and have now accelerated their pursuit of Sage after accepting that previous top target, Andoni Iraola, is set for a different destination.

Palace retained hopes last week that they could convince Iraola to take over at Selhurst Park, but once Liverpool emerged as serious contenders for the Spaniard, club officials knew they would have to turn their attention elsewhere.

And while Liverpool hope to land Iraola as their boss before the week is out, following a positive first round of talks, Crystal Palace themselves have wasted no time identifying their new preferred option.

TEAMtalk understands that Sage was already under serious consideration before developments in the Iraola situation and that discussions surrounding the Frenchman have intensified significantly over the past 48 hours.

Sources have confirmed that talks have taken place and that Palace have now established Sage as their leading candidate.

Indeed, there is growing optimism within the club that an agreement can be reached quickly, with Palace hopeful of confirming his appointment before the end of the week.

However, any move to Selhurst Park will be subject to Lens, who, we understand, will try one last tactic to convince the 47-year-old to stay…

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Lens make last-ditch attempt to persuade Palace target Sage to stay

Sage has enhanced his reputation considerably over the past year and is now regarded as one of the most impressive young coaches in European football.

The former Lyon head coach has enjoyed a remarkable campaign with Lens, guiding the club to Coupe de France glory while also securing a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and qualification for next season’s Champions League.

He boasts a hugely impressive 67.5% win percentage record at the northern French side, winning 27 of his 40 games at the helm and losing just eight times.

Those achievements have inevitably attracted attention from outside France, with Palace now attempting to convince him that the Premier League represents the ideal next step in his managerial career.

However, Lens are not giving up hope of keeping their head coach.

TEAMtalk understands that the French club believe Champions League football could prove a decisive factor in Sage’s thinking and are hopeful that the opportunity to compete among Europe’s elite will persuade him to remain.

Palace, though, are pushing hard.

The Eagles are determined to avoid a prolonged managerial search and have identified Sage as the man they want to lead the next chapter at Selhurst Park.

With talks progressing and confidence growing behind the scenes, Palace are now working towards securing one of the most highly-rated coaches in France, with the coming days expected to be crucial in determining whether Sage swaps Northern France for South London.

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