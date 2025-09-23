Crystal Palace are gearing up for a pivotal few months as they face the challenge of retaining two of their brightest stars, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton, as Liverpool and Manchester United both plot Selhurst Park raids.

With the January transfer window looming, TEAMtalk understands that the Eagles’ resolve will be tested as they navigate bids and long-term planning to maintain their competitive edge in the Premier League.

Guehi, the 25-year-old England international defender, is at the heart of a transfer tug-of-war.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2026, sources state that Liverpool are poised to make a move in January to secure his services, wary of the risk of losing him for free if he runs down his deal.

We understand that Real Madrid are also circling, eyeing a potential bargain if Guehi becomes a free agent in 2026.

Sources suggest Palace may be forced to consider a January sale to avoid losing their prized asset for nothing.

Guehi’s composure, leadership, and defensive nous have made him a cornerstone of Palace’s backline, and his departure would be a significant blow to manager Oliver Glasner’s ambitions.

Crystal Palace anticipating Man Utd bid

In contrast, Palace are in a stronger position with midfielder Adam Wharton, whose contract runs until 2029.

The 21-year-old has caught the attention of Manchester United, who sources say are contemplating a January bid to lay the groundwork for summer negotiations.

Chelsea and Tottenham are also tracking the versatile midfielder, whose intelligence and passing range have drawn comparisons to some of the Premier League’s finest.

Palace, however, have no intention of letting Wharton go mid-season, viewing him as integral to their long-term project.

The coming months will be critical for Palace as they balance financial pressures with their desire to remain competitive.

Retaining Guehi beyond January seems increasingly unlikely, but holding firm on Wharton could signal their intent to build a squad capable of challenging for European spots.

Fans will hope the club’s hierarchy can navigate this storm and keep their talented core intact.

