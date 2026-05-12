Crystal Palace are confident of naming Andoni Iraola as their next manager

Crystal Palace are increasingly confident they can pull off a major managerial coup by appointing Andoni Iraola as their new head coach, and while Chelsea remain contenders, the Eagles hold a major advantage, TEAMtalk understands.

The Spaniard is actively assessing his next move after confirming he will leave Bournemouth this summer following another hugely impressive Premier League campaign. With two games to go, the Cherries sit sixth and could be playing Champions League football next season if Aston Villa finish fifth and win the Europa League.

Iraola’s reputation has continued to soar after transforming Bournemouth into one of the division’s most exciting and tactically aggressive teams, and this has attracted admiration from several elite clubs across Europe.

TEAMtalk understands a return to Spain had initially looked like a strong possibility for the former Rayo Vallecano boss.

Athletic Bilbao explored the prospect of bringing Iraola back to LaLiga, but ultimately moved in a different direction and appointed former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic instead.

That development has significantly reshaped the market around Iraola and opened the door for Premier League clubs to intensify their interest.

Manchester United have discussed Iraola internally as they continue weighing up whether to hand Michael Carrick the role on a permanent basis following his impressive interim spell at Old Trafford.

Chelsea are also major admirers of the Spaniard as they search for a successor to Liam Rosenior.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have assessed a wide shortlist of candidates, and Iraola remains firmly in the conversation due to his modern tactical approach and proven Premier League adaptability.

However, Crystal Palace are refusing to be intimidated by the level of competition and believe they have several key advantages over the Blues in the race to land the 43-year-old…

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Palace have four key advantages in Andoni Iraola race

Sources inside Selhurst Park have told TEAMtalk the club are now “growing in confidence” that they can persuade Iraola to move to South-East London and replace the departing Oliver Glasner.

Palace’s hierarchy believe the club’s structure, recruitment strategy and emerging young squad could strongly appeal to the Spaniard.

Furthermore, there is also confidence internally that the opportunity to build a long-term project with relative autonomy – something he perhaps could not get at Chelsea, for example – could differentiate Palace from some of the bigger clubs currently assessing managerial options.

At the same time, TEAMtalk understands Palace have been extremely impressed by Iraola’s ability to improve players individually while implementing a high-intensity, front-foot style of football.

His work with younger players and his tactical flexibility are also viewed as ideal fits for the direction Palace want to move in after Glasner’s exit.

Securing Iraola would undoubtedly represent one of the biggest managerial appointments in the club’s modern history, and Palace are now pushing hard to turn that ambition into reality.

While rival interest remains significant and no agreement has yet been finalised, the growing belief at Selhurst Park is that Palace have a genuine chance of landing one of the Premier League’s most highly rated coaches.

Iraola has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer after an underwhelming season under Eddie Howe left his future under some uncertainty.

However, Howe has strongly hinted that he expects to carry on in the Magpies’ hotseat, leaving Palace as having the strongest chance of landing Iraola.

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