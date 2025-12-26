Oliver Glasner has turned down Crystal Palace’s latest offer of a new contract, TEAMtalk can confirm – and the club are now doing due diligence on potential replacements, one of whom is also on Chelsea’s radar.

Talks have been ongoing with Glasner for more than 12 months, but Palace have thus far failed to persuade their head coach to commit to a new deal.

We can confirm via Palace sources that Glasner has indeed refused to put pen to paper on a new contract offer.

TEAMtalk also spoke to Glasner’s camp – who confirmed that a new contract was not close, but also added that they remain in contact with Palace.

Glasner’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, and we are told that the Austrian is fully focused on the current campaign with Palace.

Since arriving at the club, Glasner has turned Palace into European contenders and lifted the FA Cup. His performance has a number of clubs from across Europe keeping a close check on his situation.

Whilst Palace would love to get Glasner’s commitment, we can confirm that their hierarchy are doing their due diligence on potential replacements and what that may look like.

And one of the names they do like is Strasbourg’s Liam Rosenior – who we have previously revealed is very much in BlueCo’s thinking to step up at Chelsea, if and when Enzo Maresca leaves.

Latest Crystal Palace news from our sources

Meanwhile, sources have denied claims that Palace captain Marc Guehi has a gentleman’s agreement to join Liverpool.

Guehi came close to joining Liverpool at the end of the summer transfer window, but his future is still all to play for.

Another of Palace’s players most frequently linked with an exit is striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. Regarding his future, the club have come to a decision ahead of the January transfer window.

As for potential signings, Palace are rivalling Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest for Ajax defender Youri Baas.